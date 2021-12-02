Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.53

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 1905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

