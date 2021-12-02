Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) versus Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Critical Contrast

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) and Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hercules Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital $287.26 million 6.59 $227.26 million $2.71 6.03 Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hercules Capital and Invesco Municipal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital 113.31% 11.45% 5.74% Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Hercules Capital pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hercules Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

