HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0420 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $161,877.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

