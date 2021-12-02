Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

