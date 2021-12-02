Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. 20,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -196.23 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.