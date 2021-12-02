Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 6,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,035. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

