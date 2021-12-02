Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.46) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.40 ($2.23).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.08. The company has a market cap of £662.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.