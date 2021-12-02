Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Holcim stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 167,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,282. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Holcim alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.