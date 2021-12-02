Holger Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $65,128.26.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

