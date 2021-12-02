Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64. 1,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 344,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.