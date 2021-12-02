HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 288.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.05 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

