Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Ryan L. Langdon Buys 2,562 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Ryan L. Langdon acquired 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HZN stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.72. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

