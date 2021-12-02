Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

