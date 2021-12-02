Hot Cross Market Capitalization Tops $52.82 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $52.82 million and $8.61 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00095058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.81 or 0.07961426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.73 or 0.99896421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.