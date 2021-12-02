HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $416.90

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.90 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 429.40 ($5.61). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 429.20 ($5.61), with a volume of 26,470,028 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.90. The company has a market cap of £87.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

