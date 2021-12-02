Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Hub Group stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.