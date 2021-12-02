Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

