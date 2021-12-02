i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Shares of IIIV opened at $17.91 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $577.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

