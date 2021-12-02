iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $20.42 Average PT from Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 24 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,497. iCAD has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

