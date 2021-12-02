Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Cap Achieves $16.54 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $144,603.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00093620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.72 or 0.07929622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,461.46 or 0.99854111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

