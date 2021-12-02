Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Ideagen (LON:IDEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 277.09 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.57. Ideagen has a twelve month low of GBX 208.10 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

