Ideaology Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Ideaology has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $426,510.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00236325 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00086490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

