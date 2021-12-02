IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $111,275. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

