IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

IES stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66. IES has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IES by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

