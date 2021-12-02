ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $9.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

