ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. 478,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 2,138,205 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

