Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 1,368 ($17.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 84.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.64. Impax Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 584 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,448 ($18.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

