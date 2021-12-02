Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.30

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 106125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$483.56 million and a PE ratio of -26.31.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.0714121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

