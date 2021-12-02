Impossible Finance (IF) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $213,015.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00063573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.45 or 0.07972732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.78 or 1.00065109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

