IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

