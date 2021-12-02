Inari Medical’s (NARI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,017 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

