Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

