Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

