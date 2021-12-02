Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Insider Purchases £48,000 in Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) insider Andrew Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31).

LON:INHC traded up GBX 8.45 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 53.45 ($0.70). 290,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

