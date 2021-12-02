INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on shares of INDUS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of INH stock opened at €31.45 ($35.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.71. INDUS has a one year low of €31.30 ($35.57) and a one year high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

