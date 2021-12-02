Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Sells $144,750.00 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IEA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 243,580 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

