InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of InnovAge worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in InnovAge by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $8.49 on Thursday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.