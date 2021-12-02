Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of INZY opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
