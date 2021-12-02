Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.