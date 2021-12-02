Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 1,055.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 83.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inpixon by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

