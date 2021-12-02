Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.51 per share, with a total value of $12,702.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,482.00.

On Friday, October 1st, D. Clay Bretches purchased 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,389. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $4,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 497.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

