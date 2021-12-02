Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Buys 11,817 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 11,817 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $134,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rubertis Francesco De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Rubertis Francesco De purchased 56,706 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $663,460.20.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

