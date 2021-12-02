Insider Buying: CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Buys 1,077 Shares of Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $22,283.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CFBK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFBK shares. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

