Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 3,511 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

