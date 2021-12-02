Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Purchases 3,511 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.74. easyJet plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

