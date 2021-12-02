Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) insider Rupert Joy purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,758.56).

LON EML opened at GBX 6.54 ($0.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.95. Emmerson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £54.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.81.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

