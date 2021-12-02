Insider Buying: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EOG opened at $85.35 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

