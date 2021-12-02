Insider Buying: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) CEO Acquires 1,819 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FRPT stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $450,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

