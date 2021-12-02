Insider Buying: IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

On Friday, October 8th, Max Royde purchased 9,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £12,445 ($16,259.47).

On Friday, September 24th, Max Royde purchased 30,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).

On Friday, September 17th, Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Shares of LON:IQG opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £75.82 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.53. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

