Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells 6,465 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $184,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. 360,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,167. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.17.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,515,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

