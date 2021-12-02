Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Sells $10,226.26 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $10,226.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 302,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 121,570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 361,370 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.