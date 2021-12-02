Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells 86,559 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

OWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $644,000,000. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

